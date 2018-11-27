CYCLING: Big weekend for cyclo cross riders

Round-up from Mick Ives’ team

Big event in the cyclo cross season last weekend was the latest round of the National Trophy series at York. Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann were well represented.

Kirby Bennett, the leader of the Veteran series, has now has dropped to second place after a close fought battle with two current World Masters Champions, and is just one point off the lead. The race, on a tricky and muddy circuit, started well for Kirby, but one mistake on a muddy section let his main rivals steal a march on him and he spent the rest of the race playing catch up. At the finish he was only yards behind the second-placed rider, but his third place has kept him in with a very good chance of still taking the lead in the series, and of course the overall title. The next round in two weeks time is at Ipswich.

Team mate Rugby’s Phil Roach finished in 11th place.

On Sunday Roach was racing again, this time in the Central League series at Milton Keynes, and this time he made no mistake winning the 55+ race and finishing in second place in the 50+ race. His next race will be at Zilvermeer, in Belgium in the World Masters Championships, a championship he won several years ago in Switzerland.

Lindsey Newman scored yet another victory in the Lady Veteran race at Milton Keynes, her fourth win of the season.

Down in South Wales at Glanusk, Mark James continued his winning form with his fourth consecutive victory and must start as one of the favourites for the Midland Championships next Sunday, along with team mate Steve Knight. Last season’s Midland title went to Phil Roach, from Knight and James a 1—2—3 for Mick Ives’ team.

Entries for the LVRC National Cyclo Cross Championships are now being taken. The event organised by Team Jewson-MI Racing takes place at the Adventure Park, Warwick on Friday, December 28. There are now entries on the day. Organiser is Mick Ives: mickivesbikeking@gmail.com