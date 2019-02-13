CYCLING: British Cycling awards for Mick Ives' team riders

Team dominate LVRC National Track Championships

The victories and Championships keep coming for Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann

On Saturday evening several members of Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann attended the British Cycling Awards in Birmingham. Among the winners were Kirby Bennett and Mike Twelves. Bennett collected awards for winning the season-long National Mountain Bike Series during the summer months and winning the season-long Cyclo Cross National series during the winter. Twelves received a host of awards for winning National Championships on the track.

Then on Sunday morning Mike Twelves and three of his team mates competed in the LVRC National Track Championships at the Newport Velodrome in South Wales.

Richard Oakes won the Elimination Race and the Individual Pursuit and was 2nd in the 10km Scratch for riders 50 and over, while Mike Twelves won the Elimination race, the Individual Pursuit and the 10km Scratch for riders 55 and over.

Richard Oakes and Mike Twelves broke the event record for the Individual Pursuit, both approximately one second off the World Record.

Then on Monday Richard Oakes won the Points race, and was 2nd in the 500m Time Trial, and the Flying Lap.

Mike Twelves was 2nd in the 500m Time Trial, 3rd in the Flying Lap, and then won every Sprint in the Points race. Both Richard and Mike also won the Overall in the Omnium, with new member Andy Langdown 3rd and Rob Muzio 4th. It was a complete domination by the MI Racing Team.

Also competing on the Track over the weekend, new junior member David Norman, riding in the Clarion Track meeting finished 2nd in the heats and earned overall victory in the Sprint competition. A great start for his new team.