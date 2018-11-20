CYCLING: Brother’s book tells of rising star cyclist who died aged 16

Adrian Elson writes story of schoolboy champion who was destined for the top

In August 1967 talented cyclist Barrie Elson set out to join a training ride but never arrived. He was just 16 and was the reigning National Schoolboy Cyclo Cross champion.

Growing up in Binley Woods and attending Wolston High School, Barrie had won numerous races and been victorious representing Great Britain abroad.

The rising star’s younger brother Adrian has now written a book about his amazing, but short career, which often featured in the national press.

‘A Champion Lost’ has been compiled with the help of Barrie’s scrap books, race logs and diaries, along with stories passed down through the years, as well as including cyclo cross stories from the 1960s to the present day.

Available on Amazon, all profits go to CRY, Cardiac Risk in the Young charity in memory of another young cyclist.

Charlie Craig had won the silver medal at the National Schoolboy Cyclo-Cross Championships just three weeks before he died of a heart attack in his sleep in January 2017, aged 15.

As a cycling race commentator Adrian had interviewed him just a few weeks before that and realised he was something special.

Reminding him of what happened to his brother also being a young cyclist destined for the top of the sport, he decided to dedicate the proceeds from his book to the heart charity in Charlie’s memory.