CYCLING: Cyclists raise funds for local charities

Mountain bike series titles for Mick Ives’ team members

The non-racing section of Team MI Racing, called Coventry Olympic Group Sportive (COGS) – assisted by Coventry Lions, organised three Sportive Rides last Sunday, starting and finishing at the Oak Pub in Baginton, which raised much needed funds for Zoe’s Place, Myton Hospice and Baginton Junior Football Team. It is hoped to repeat the event again next year.

Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann’s only lady mountain bike rider Lindsey Newman has won the Overall Championship for Lady Veteran riders in the Midland Friday Evening Summer Mountain Bike series, and finished third overall in the Ladies’ series.

And 61-year-old Tim Stowe won the Overall series for riders 60 and over. Tim was unable to compete in the last few events due to crashing when he hit a large pot hole in South Warwickshire, whilst out training and spent three days in Warwick Hospital with broken ribs and punctured lung. He hopes to be back in action in about a month’s time.

Peter Busby finished 4th Overall in the 50 and overs.

Mike Twelves, the 2017 TLI National Road Race Champion, will remain National Champion for another year, because this year’s championship race in North Wales last weekend, was cancelled when a rider crashed very badly and needed medical attention on the course, before being taken to hospital.

The championship will not be rearranged again this year and Mike will still be classed as champion.

At the time of the crash, Mike was in a breakaway group of six riders over a minute clear of the chasers. It looked like they would not be caught and he was out and out favourite to win again.

Six members of the MI Racing Youth Academy took part in an invitation event in Belgium over the weekend, representing Great Britain. Josh Giddings finished in second place and was awarded the White Jersey as the best young rider.

The Team are expected to be invited again next year as their performances certainly impressed the organisation.

One of the youngest members of MI Racing Youth Academy, Callum Twelves, won the Circuit race at Mallory Park on Tuesday evening, his third victory of the season.