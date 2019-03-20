CYCLING: Early season successes for Mick Ives' team

Twelves wins opening round of Percy Stallard series

The new 2019 cycle race season has only just begun but Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann are already reaping success.

On Sunday 55-year-old Mike Twelves, a current multi British Champion and former professional, won the first round of the season-long Percy Stallard National Road Race series, the first local road race of 2019 held over a tough 40-mile course near Market Harborough in Leicestershire.

Twelves and six other riders broke clear of the main field early in the race and constant attacks brought the number down to four riders for the final lap.

With 1km to go former World Professional Pursuit Champion 51-year-old Colin Sturgess attacked and only Twelves was able to bridge the gap, catching Sturgess at the foot of the steep finishing hill.

Twelves led all the way up the climb and with 75 metres to go, kicked hard to leave the former World Champion behind.

Mike now leads the overall series.

Conditions were far from ideal, with a strong icy wind and the hilly route making it hard work for everyone.

A few days earlier Twelves had finished second in a Circuit race at Darley Moor, near Ashbourne, Derbyshire.

The event was held in gale force winds, driving rain and even snow showers.

In the supporting event at Market Harborough, for riders 60 years and over, team member, Les Liddiard attacked from the start and was only caught by one rider approaching the finish, Liddiard finishing in second place.

It was a very brave effort by the 63-year-old rider, and shows good form for future events.

Team Jewson had already won the first local Time Trial of the season when Jack O’Neill won the Banbury Star Hill event and Mark Wise won the Veteran race.