CYCLING: Flying start to road season for Mick Ives' team

Record holder O'Neill is clear winner at Banbury time trial

Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann got off to a flying start for the 2019 road cycling season at the weekend.

Coventry rider Jack O’Neill was a clear winner of the very tough and hilly Banbury Hard riders 23 mile Time Trial, which included the descent and climb of the very steep Sunrising Hill, on the Banbury to Stratford road.

The event was held in really bad, wet, cold conditions, with strong winds.

Jack completed the course in a time of 53mins 19secs to win by almost one minute. He is already holds the course and event record. Jack looks set to pick up more victories as the season progresses and lead a strong team as well.

Not to be out done, Leamington team member 53-year-old Mark Wise, voted the most improved rider during the 2018 season, clearly has put some work in during the winter, as he finished a brilliant sixth fastest and won the fastest Veteran (over 40 yrs) award, giving 13 years to his youngest

rivals, with a time of 56 mins 56 secs.

Other team members times were: Eliot Blundell 1hr 2mins 46 secs, Malc Moore 1-06.58 and Jack Easthope riding his first Time Trial 1-14.36.

In Leicestershire cyclo cross and mountain bike rider Lindsey Newman kept the Team colours to the fore by winning the Gilmorton 10 mile Time Trial. A rare appearance in Time Trial for veteran Lindsey.

Rugby member of Team Jewson-MI Racing Phil Roach finished runner-up once again in Sportsman of the Year in Rugby’s 2018 Sports Awards, at the

presentation evening at the Benn Hall. It’s the second time Phil has been runner-up. The former World Masters Cyclo Cross Champion won 25 races during the recent 2018/19 Cyclo Cross season, including defending his British Championship and being part of the National Championship winning Team, a real credit to the Team.