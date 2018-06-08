CYCLING: Mick Ives’ team organising Battle of Edge Hill

Mike Twelves tipped to do well after win in Belgium

Former Professional rider Mike Twelves, who rides for Coventry Elite Cycle Race Team Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann was in brilliant form last weekend, winning the Wallonia Road Race Championships in Belgium. The huge field broke up into several large groups as the race progressed, and Twelves won the winning sprint from a leading group of 63 riders. He will be one of the star riders who will contest the very tough Polypipe Battle of Edge Hill road race, which Team MI Racing are organising on Sunday, June 17. The Road Race stage includes a climb of the very tough Sun Rising Hill, followed by three climbs of the equally tough Edge Hil, before finishing at top of Pittern Hill in Kineton, south Warwickshire. In the afternoon the second stage will be a Flat 6½ mile Time Trial. Twelves is expected to do very well on both stages and will be supported by a strong Jewson MI Racing Team.

On Tuesday Evening at Mallory Park, more success for the Team came, this time it was the Mick Ives Racing Youth Academy riders who shone. Jack Brough won the under 16 years race followed by his breakaway team mate Josh Giddings in 2nd place, and Jude Chamberlin made it two wins for the squad when he made a lone breakaway ride to win the under 14s event. Both Jude and team mate Callum Twelves had competed and finished the Paris-Roubaix event in northern France for Youth riders a few days earlier, riding part of the cobbled route used by the Professional riders earlier in the year. There were 250 starters.

Mark Wise continued with his impressive Time Trial form by winning the Leamington C and AC 22 mile hilly event, with a time of 53 mins 41 secs.

And more success with the Mountain Bike section has been achieved at the latest round of the Midland Friday Evening Summer series.

Peter Busby finished 5th in the Veteran 50+, Neil Mansfield 6th in the Veteran 40+, Lindsey Newman was 3rd in the Lady Veteran race, with Caroline Mansfield 4th and Edward Woodward won the Youth race.