CYCLING: Mick Ives’ team promoting national cyclo cross at Warwick on December 28

MI Racing will have ten riders competing

Riders from all over UK will contest the 2017 LVRC National Cyclo Cross Championships at Warwick, on Thursday December 28, at 1.30pm.

The field includes a current UCI World Champion and a Past Champion and many past and present British Champions.

The promoting club, Mick Ives’ MI Racing will field ten riders. Admission is free, with good parking available.

Despite the bad weather members of Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann were in action once again at several venues in the UK over the weekend.

Rick Lister , lifted the Lincolnshire Cyclo Cross Veteran League title with a maximum score. Rick had six wins, a second and a third. Six events counted for the series.

Rugby’s Phil Roach finished third overall in the Welsh Championships and first in the 55+ and team mate finished 4th overall - both will be contesting the LVRC National Championships at Warwick next Thursday.

And Sally Reid won the Ladies Senior and Veteran race in the Western League. She too will be in action at Warwick. Another very successful weekend for the team.