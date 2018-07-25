CYCLING: Mick Ives’ team top in veteran mountain bike championships

Join charity rides on August 19 - choice of three distances

Hinckley member of Coventry based Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann Kirby Bennett just failed to win yet another British Championship, when he finished 2nd by 30 seconds in the British Veteran Mountain Bike Championships on Sunday, held on the purpose built Circuit made for the 2012 Olympic Games at Hadleigh, Essex.

It was a fantastic result for Kirby, as it was only his second event since breaking his shoulder in a round of the National series in Scotland earlier in the season. He was also joined on the podium by his team mate Ian Wright, who was also returning to competition following injuries earlier in the season.

In sixth place was another team member, Tim Stowe from Wellesbourne, making Team Jewson-MI Racing top team at the event.

Much further afield, Coventry member Peter Busby finished 17th in the World Mountain Bike Championships for riders 50 and over, the event was held in Andorra.

Leamington member Mark Wise gets faster by the week and last week set a new personal best time for 10 mile time trial when he recorded 21 mins exactly. His younger team mate Greg Brooks recorded 20 mins 25 secs when they rode the Coventry Cycling Club event at Princethorpe.

Mark’s target is to beat 21 mins this season. He is the current T.L.I. National Champion for riders 50 and over.

On Sunday, August 19 Coventry Olympic Group Sportive, the non-racing section of Team Jewson-MI Racing will be organising three Sportive Cycle Rides, in conjunction with Coventry Lions. The distances will be 10 miles (Family ride), 37 miles (Challenge ride) and 66 miles (Epic ride) to raise funds for Myton Hospice, Zoe’s Place and Baginton Junior Football team. All rides start and finish at the Baginton Oak Pub in Baginton. All routes are on quiet country roads and lanes and fully signed. There will be drinks stations on the two longer rides.

Enter online at www.cogs-sportives.co.uk, or £5 extra on the day.