CYCLING: More success for Mick Ives’ team

Allan wins trophy in memory of former team mate

Once again Team Jewson—MI Racing—Polypipe—McCann riders produced victories in different parts of the UK over the weekend.

Mick Allan, the oldest member of the team currently racing at 71, and a multi-national champion in the past on both road and track once again showed his younger rivals how to sprint at the end of a tough race when he won the Derrick Smith Memorial Trophy race near Halifax.

Mick will hold the large trophy for 12 months. The trophy was donated by Team MI Racing in memory of Derrick Smith, one of their most successful veteran riders, who passed away in his sleep several years ago, so it was very fitting that one of Derrick’s old team mates would be this year’s winner.

A bit further south, near Sheffield, the team’s mountain bike riders were in action in round 2 of the Midland Mountain Bike series.

Hinckley-based Kirby Bennett, who is 60, was in a class of his own in the 50+ race, winning by over four minutes from former professional and multi British Champion Chris Wreghitt. Bennett now leads the series along with the National series, in which he took the lead last weekend.

Kirby’s brother-in-law Phil Stokes, 66, finished in sixth place and Peter Busby finished eighth, with team mate Harvey Levann 16th after a first- lap encounter with a very large bramble bush, where Harvey came off worse, and lost a lot of time.

Over in Peterborough, Warwick’s top racing cyclist 50-year-old John Stevenson rode his first event of the season and won, beating team mate and recent winner of the three-day Tour of Cyprus Malc Moore (who finished 2nd in the 65+ category). It was a surprise victory for Stevenson, because three weeks ago he had decided to pack in racing as he was constantly suffering from severe back pains, the result of several very big training accidents in past two seasons, the most recent was when he went down a pot hole and had to be flown by air ambulance to Coventry’s University Hospital with bleeding on the brain and back injuries. But in the past few weeks he has been able to do some training and start to get some sort of condition to be competitive once more, an amazing come back in such a short time.

Another MI Racing member, Martin Hackley, finished third in the 65+ race.