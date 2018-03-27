CYCLING: New season, big start for Mick Ives’ team

Malc Moore returns in style to win Tour of Cyprus

Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-Jewson riders got off to a flying start at the weekend.

New signing Malc Moore used to race in the same team as Mick Ives, Martin Hackley etc as a member of Coventry Olympic CC back in the 80s and was a member of the National Championship 50 mile Time Trial Championship winning team. Now after many, many years out of the sport he has bounced back in big way .

At the weekend Malc, riding his first race for MI Racing, he won the three-stage Tour of Cyprus in fantastic style. He finished 3rd on Stage 1, 2nd on stage 2 and won stage 3 – taking overall victory by a large margin.

This victory qualifies him to compete in the World, Road and Time Trial Championships in Italy later in the season.

Team Owner/Director Mick Ives said: “I couldn’t believe what Malc has achieved. He will be a massive addition to our already fantastic team and it will be great working with him again after such along time away from the sport. One of his next targets will be the LVRC National Time Trial Championships which Team Jewson-MI Racing are promoting on Sunday, April 22.”

Another recent signing, Andy Green - a prolific time trialist - also rode his first race for MI Racing at the weekend and finished 3rd in the Northampton and District 19-mile Hilly Time Trial.

He too will be riding in the LVRC National Time Trial Champs on April 22, where the MI Racing will field a very strong team and hope to collect at least three more British Championship awards.

At the Pinvin Road Race near Worcester Mick Allan won the 70 + event, Les Liddiard finished 2nd in the 60+ race for the second year in a row, with Mike McCann in 10th place and Dunchurch member Martin Hackley 4th in the 65+ race.

Entries for the LVRC National TimeTrial Championships on April 22 close next week. It takes place at Napton, organised by MI Racing, and sponsored by Jewson.

The first round of the National Mountain Bike Series got underway on Sunday at Sherwood Pines, Nottinghamshire and Team MI Racing’s Ian Wright was a clear winner of the 60+ race, beating the National Champion Pete Harris, with another MI Racing star Kirby Bennett (Hinckley) a close 3rd. Wright now leads the National Series.

