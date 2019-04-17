CYCLING: O'Connor pleased with second-place in latest round of national series

Rugby rider second overall in Percy Stallard Series going into Yorkshire round next month

Rugby-based cyclist Rob O‘Connor continued his current good form as he travelled to Bedfordshire on Sunday, riding for Kuota bikes GSG Technical Wear.

He lined up for the 2nd round of the Percy Stallard National Series, with the country’s best riders in his age group lining up for the 44-mile road race in cold windy conditions.

Rob attacked from the gun, riding half a lap of the first lap of an undulating circuit (to be completed 4 ¼ times) on his own, before being joined by two other riders Andy Donaldson from Yorkshire and Pete Turner from Derby. The trio worked well together, gaining a maximum of 30 seconds on the peloton but with 1 ½ laps remaining they were caught.

With attacks from all the leading protagonist coming to nothing it all came together, for what was to be a mass sprint for the line of fifty riders on the fast downhill run in, that kicked up the last 200mm to the line.

After being out at the front all day Rob put in a stellar performance to finish in 2nd place, behind National champion Steve Wilkinson from Manchester.

“Although l always ride to win, l think this may be one of my best performances in a couple of years,” Rob said.

Rob goes in to the 3rd round in Yorkshire on May 12 in 2nd place overall.