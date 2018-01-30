CYCLING: Roach ends cyclo-cross season in blaze of glory

Victory in Over 55s race in Wales, beating all Over 40s too

Mick Ives’ elite cycle race team ended the 2017/18 cyclo-cross season in brilliant form.

Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann’s star rider Phil Roach, went out in a blaze of glory with two victories in the space of 20 hours at different parts of the UK.

On Saturday afternoon Phil won the Notts and Derby race for riders 55 and over. Then it was dash back home to Rugby, wash and prepare his bikes for a trip to South Wales for another race early on Sunday morning.

The Welsh race was his final event of what has been a very busy season and he once again excelled, not only winning the 55+ race but beating all riders over 40 years too. In doing so he was giving 15 years away to his youngest rival. What a way to end the season, making it a total of 26 victories.

Phil will now take a short break before riding a few local mountain bike races to keep in shape, ready for next season.

He is the current Midland Cyclo-Cross Champion, where he led his team to a 1-2-3 and a few weeks ago won the Over 55 British Championships and was second counting member of the National Team Champions, Team Jewson-MI Racing.