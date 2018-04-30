CYCLING: Rob O’Connor back competing after year’s break

Veteran cyclist switches to new team

Former British cycling champion Rob O’Connor is back racing after taking a year out through injury and illness, although after gaining two fourth places in races already this season is struggling to find the form he had in 2016.

Rob O'Connor

That year the Rugby rider took several silver medals in national championships and secured gold, taking the coveted red, white and blue hooped jersey as the British Masters Circuit Champion and finishing the year as a runner-up in the Rugby Sportsman of the Year 2016.

Rob has switched teams this year to ride for Kuota Bikes GSG Technical Wear. He has several racing trips planned abroad in Belgium and Italy.