CYCLING: Round-up from Mick Ives’ racing team

Riders looking forward to dinner and awards evening

The cyclo cross season is now in full swing and as usual Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann riders are in the thick of it up and down the country.

Round 7 of the Midland series was at Blackwell Court near Bromsgrove, Worcestershire and for once the team came away without a victory, but nevertheless achieved some classy results.

Steve Knight after six victories in succession had to settle for second place behind former mountain bike professional and World Cup winner Tim Gould -but kept his almost unbeatable lead in the series.

Kirby Bennett also finished second in the 60+ race, with team mate Ian Wright in third place and the ever-improving Tim Stowe in 4th. Tim is recovering from a very bad road crash when he went down a pot hole that should have been filled.

Peter Busby was 6th in the 55+ event, Harvey Levann 6th in the 50+ event and Dunchurch member Martin Van Hackley 4th in the 65 + race.

MI Racing Youth Academy riders Alex Harper and Ed Woodward were 6th and 10th in the Youth Race.

Down in Swansea Mark James got his first win of the season beating the Welsh Champion and former mountain bike pro Tim Davies, despite having treatment for past four weeks with an injury to his right Knee.

Up in Lincolnshire Rick Lister continued his winning form by winning the Lincoln Wheelers event. Rick currently leads the Lincolnshire Cross series.

And down in the Home Counties, Lindsey Newman finished 3rd Lady Veteran in the Central League event at Whipsnade, with Academy rider Jude Chamberlain 3rd in the Youth race.

Last weekend Lindsey Newman and Kirby Bennett both won the Leicestershire series event at Misterton Hall.

The team’s Freewheeling Championships were fought out last Saturday, with the winner being Alan Buxcey, his third victory in four years.

On Friday evening 80 diners will be attending the Team Jewson-MI Racing Dinner and Awards Evening at Dunchurch Park Hotel. The Team’s President Mr Pete Hindle MBE and representatives of the Team’s Sponsors along with the media will be attending.