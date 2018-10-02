CYCLING: Seven national titles so far this season for Mick Ives’ team

Success for Rugby riders at Severn Stoke

Another brilliant weekend’s racing for elite cycle race team Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann.

National Championship number seven so far this season, is more than most Teams achieve in a lifetime.

On Saturday evening Mike Twelves partnered by Richard Oakes, won the first ever LVRC National Madison Championship at Derby Velodrome, finishing one lap up on the field, and with a points margin of over 30 more than the next team, which was also one from MI Racing, consisting of Rob Muzio and Kenny Gray

An amazing achievement.It as Twelves’ fourth National Championship this season.

Out doing battle on the road at the VC Sevale 10 mile 2-up Team Time Trial at Severn Stoke, near Worcester, Leamington member 53-year-old Mark

Wise teamed up with Rugby member Tim Hastie to win the event, with MI Racing’s other team of Eliot Blundell and Simon Bayliss, both Rugby

members, finishing in 3rd place.

Wise has had an outstanding season, his best ever. Hastie, who holds the team’s records for 10,25,30,50 and 100 miles, returned to the sport this

season after a three-year break. Both have ended their season on a high.

Blundell and Bayliss also finish their Time Trial season on a positive note. Bayliss is still recovering from a shoulder injury, the result of a

crash in 2016.

Photo shows (from left to right) Tim Hastie, Mark Wise, Team Boss Mick Ives, Simon Bayliss and Eliot Blundell at the event presentation.

The Cyclo Cross riders of the Team were also in fine form. At Round 4 of the Midland Cyclo Cross series, held at Shrewsbury, Shrops, Steve Knight won his fourth race of the season out of four starts, with team mate Kirby Bennett in fourth place, after a puncture when in second place. Bennett also won the over 60 group, and like Knight, leads the series.

Sally Reid won the over 60 Ladies race.

Richard Lister got his Cyclo Cross season off to a great start by winning the Lincolnshire series held at Heckington, near Sleaford, Lincs.

Mark James finished third in the Veteran race at Bristol, while Lindsey Newman finished second Lady Veteran in the Central League event at

Prologic Park, Kettering, Northants.

That’s five victories, three seconds, two third places and a fourth, a great result.

Team Jewson-MI Racing are holding their dinner and awards evening at Dunchurch Park Hotel on Friday, November 9. Details from mickivesbikeking@gmail.com.