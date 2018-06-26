CYCLING: Success for host club in Battle of Edge Hill

Mick Ives’ team organise two-stage event based at Kineton

It was another amazing week of racing for Mick Ives’ Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann.

They organised the Polypipe sponsored Battle of Edge Hill Road Race for veteran riders and came away with a stage win and overall team victory.

The format of the event was changed this year by organiser Mick Ives, into a two-stage event based at Kineton in south Warwickshire.

Stage 1 was a very tough and very hilly road race over a distance of 46 miles and included the steep climb of Sunrising Hill plus three climbs of Edge Hill before finishing at top of Pittern Hill on the outskirts of Kineton.

This stage was won by the team’s ex professional Mike Twelves, from a small group, who had caught lone rider Roy Chamberlin with just three miles to go.

Twelves finished fourth in the afternoon eight-mile time trial and finished in fourth place overall. And second on King of the Mts competition, plus leading the winning team.

Phil Stokes, 66, finished second in the over 65 section, on Stage 1 and Stage 2 and overall.

And Twelves, Mike McCann and Peter Busby made up the winning team.

Earlier in the week Dunchurch team member Martin Hackley finished second in the Milton Keynes Evening Circuit race, and Mike McCann won his age group in the circuit race at Mallory Park Leicestershire, and was second overall.

The team’s time trial riders were also in great form.

Dave Kiernan finally got his long-awaited victory after five second places , when he won the Beacon RCC Open 10 mile event near Alcester, in a time of 20 mins 24 secs.He also was fastest Veteran rider. Before that run of second places, he had lifted the LVRC National Championships, his first ever national title.

His victory this time came after a month out of competition following broken ribs.At the same meeting Mark Wise continued his excellent run of fast times with 21-39 which was good enough for him to win the over 50 group.

Meanwhile down near Hemel Hempstead recent team addition Gary Brookes put up the fastest time for 10 miles by a team member this season , when he recorded 19 mins 56 secs.

On Sunday, July 8 , Team MI Racing will be organising yet another Open Cycle Race –this time the unique ‘Omloop van der Drie Dorpen’ Road/Offroad event based at Flecknoe, which has attracted over 70 entrants from all over the UK. Sponsorship is by ‘ Ride’ Cycles of Coventry and Jewson.