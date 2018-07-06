CYCLING: Three national titles in one weekend for Team MI Racing’s Twelves

Mick Ives’ team promoting race based at Flecknoe this weekend

Ex professional Mike Twelves, wrote his name into the team’s record book by becoming the first member to win three British Cycling Championships in one weekend.

At the British Track Championships for Veteran Riders at the Newport Velodrome in South Wales on Saturday morning Mike won the 2,000 mets Individual Pursuit Championship.

Then just a few hours later, he retained his 5km Scratch Championship title .

On the Sunday morning, in the 5km Points Race Championship, and with no signs of his efforts the day before , he made it three national championships in two days of racing - an incredible feat.

Earlier in the season Mike had won the LVRC National Time Trial Championships, so has four so far and 13 overall.

The team’s tally of British Championships this season now rests at seven, but is expected to increase as the season goes on. Last year’s tally was 17.

Also at Milton Keynes on Tuesday evening, Dunchurch’s Martin Hackley had yet another second place in the one-hour long circuit race.

This weekend Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann will be organising the ‘Omloop van der Dries Dorpen’ Road/Offroad race based at Flecknoe, near Daventry. This unique event includes a 1 1/2mile stretch of unsurfaced farm track on each of its six laps. Kenilworth’s Darren Atkins is expected to be one of the main contenders. This event is one of over 30 Open cycle race events that Team MI Racing promote each year.