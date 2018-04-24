CYCLING: Two more British titles for Mick Ives’ team

MI Racing organise LVRC National Time Trial Championships for the 15th time in 16 years

Elite cycle race team - Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann won two more British Cycling Championships at the weekend, bringing the total to four already in the new season, more than most teams win in a lifetime.

The event was the LVRC National Time Trial Championships, sponsored by Coventry-based Jewson and organised for the 15th time in past 16 years by Team MI Racing.

The event was held on the tough 16-mile hilly circuit based at Napton, near Southam and attracted a record number of 103 competitors from all over the UK.

Ten of these riders came from Team MI Racing, but only two others came from local clubs.

Dave Kiernan, 43, was riding only his third race for his new team, MI Racing, and in doing so won his first ever British Championship. Dave recorded the super fast time of 29 mins 3 secs to win the 40-44 Championship.

Just a few hours earlier Dave had competed in the VTTA 10 mile event near Rugeley, Staffordshire and finished 2nd just five seconds behind the winner in a time of 20mins 30sec for the very tough course and a personal best for that particular course. He was also winner of the Veteran Award and collected the Welland Trophy. A really fantastic weekend result.

Added to the success of Dave Kiernan was the performance of Mike Twelves, the former Professional won his 10th British Championship, all whilst riding for Team MI Racing, when he was fastest rider in the 50-54 Championship, with a time of 30 mins 35 secs. Mike is also the organiser of the Tuesday and Thursday Evening Circuit Races held at Mallory Park Leicestershire.

More success for the team came when Barrie Mitchell finished 2nd in the 70+ championship. Barrie was also the organiser of the event for the 10th time, no easy task when you are competing as well. His time was 40 mins 53 secs.

Two more members of the Team made it to the winners’ podium. Richard Oakes finished 3rd in the 45-49 Championship, with a time of 29 mins 25 secs and Malc Moore finished 3rd in the 65-69 Championships in 35 mins 57 secs, despite having to stop during the race to avoid three loose horses. This incident almost certain cost him a Championship victory.

Mountain bike member of the Team, Kirby Bennett, claimed his 2nd victory in seven days, when he won Round 2 of the British Mountain Bike series for riders 60+. The event took place on the tough Dalby Forest circuit in Yorkshire and now puts Bennett in the overall lead in the series.