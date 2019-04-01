CYCLING: Victory for MI Youth Academy at Manchester Velodrome

Success for Mick Ives' team in Madison event

Team MI Racing Youth Academy riders secured a major victory at the Manchester Velodrome.

Academy riders Josh Giddings and Jack Brough teamed up to ride the youth Madison race at the Manchester six-day last Sunday and came away with a resounding victory, beating all of the top youth riders in the country.

Last season the pair, won the 'Little 6' event at the Olympic Velodrome in London.

Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann are one of only a few race teams in the UK that have their own Youth Academy.

The Academy is run by several ex professional riders and ex national champions, who are members of the MI Race Team and their successes have been all over the UK and also into Europe, resulting in several invitations to compete in continental youth international championships. These riders will hopefully go on to make cycle racing a career. No other club or team in the area, has this set up.

Pictured are Josh and Jack warming up before their Madison event