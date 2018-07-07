CYCLING: Winner’s jersey for Rob O’Connor

Good week of racing for Rugby rider

Rugby’s Rob O’Connor was crowned Midlands Circuit Champion last Thursday evening at Corby raceway, after a super evening of racing organised by ultimate Hardware and sponsored by GSG Technical Wear. He attacked after a couple of laps and got across to a leading group of three. Having driven the break along they stayed away till the finish and O’Connor managed to win the sprint from Leicestershire’ s in-form rider Steve Bunn.

This concluded a good week of racing as he finished second again at Milton Keynes bowl on the Tuesday evening, to the same rider as the week before, ex Commonwealth gold medallist Bob Downs.