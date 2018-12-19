CYCLING: Winning weekend double for Roach

Two chances to watch cyclo cross free in Warwickshire over the festive break

Cyclo cross star Mark James is in fantastic form. On Sunday the Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann rider scored his seventh victory in seven rides, when he won the final round of the Welsh Cyclo Cross series and Overall Championship at Pendrey Park in South Wales.

The race was run at a blistering pace on a dry surface, except for a small section of sand and mud, and with a couple of hurdles thrown in to break up the rhythm. James beat the rider who had finished 2nd in the National Trophy race at Ipswich the week before, so clearly he is in top form.

On Saturday afternoon Rugby member and ex world champion Phil Roach won the Veteran 50+ race as part of the Notts and Derby series at Marketon.

Team mate Harvey Levann finished 4th and Lady Veteran Rider Lindsey Newman finished 2nd. The event was held in terrible conditions, very cold strong winds and rain. The course was very muddy.

Then just a few hours later Roach was in action once more, this time in the Wessex event at Newbury, where once again he claimed victory, with team mate Peter Busby in 15th place. The conditions were completely different from those that he experienced hours before in Derbyshire. This time it was dry and the course was very fast, with virtually no mud,

Roach, James, Busby, Levann and Lindsey Newman will all be in action at the Kenilworth Boxing Day Cyclo Cross on Kenilworth Common, starting at mid-day, joined by team mates Steve Knight, Kirby Bennett and Tim Stowe. Then two days later Roach, Knight, James, Levann, Busby, Stowe, Mitchell and Hackley will contest the LVRC National Championships at the Adventure Sports, Warwick, starting at 1.30pm. Both big cyclo cross promotions in the area over the Christmas break are admission free.