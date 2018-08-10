CYCLING: World masters road race silver medal for MI Racing member

Join the Big Baginton Charity Bike Ride on Sunday, August 19

Mike Twelves produced his finest ride of the season in the tough ICF World Masters Road Race Championships at Borgloon, near Brussells in Belgium when he finished second, behind the current Belgium national champion.

The hilly race was over eight laps and towards the end of the first lap a big attack on one of the many climbs produced a select group of eight riders, who were never to be seen again by the 100+ field, made up of leading veteran riders from across Europe. No other British riders were in the leading group.

On the final climb Twelves, a member of Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann, put in a massive attack, but couldn’t shake off the Belgium champion and had to settle for a brilliant silver medal.

Earlier in the season, Twelves won two races in Belgium, but at home he has won four national titles already this season, an amazing performance by the ex-professional and International star.

Team MI Racing also has one of the most successful Youth Academies in the UK and eight members were also in action abroad, this time participating in the Youth International Stage Race at Assen in Holland, again having great success with Josh Giddings winning the Green Points Jersey and finishing 3rd overall. In the past, two other members of Mick Ives’ Race Team have won the Overall Championship at this International event – Mark Pinfold and Nicole Cooke, later to become World and Olympic Champion.

At the final round of the British Mountain Bike National series, held on the very tough course at Builth Wells, Wales, Kirby Bennett had a brilliant ride winning the 60+ race. He beat the current National Champion, taking the Overall Championship series for 2018. Kirby had to miss two events with a fractured shoulder mid season so his come back to top form is remarkable.

Another rider back to winning ways is Dunchurch member Martin Van Hackley. Martin won the latest round in the Milton Keynes series at the Bowl, his favourite circuit.

Cyclists are reminded that the ‘Big Baginton Bike Ride’ organised by COGS and Coventry Lions to raise money for Zoe’s Place, Myton Hospice and Baginton junior football team will take place on Sunday, August 19, starting and finishing at the Baginton Oak Pub. The Epic Ride of 66 miles starts at 9am, the Challenge Ride of 37 miles at 9.30am and the 10-mile Family Ride at 10am.

All routes will be signed and there will be drinks stations on the Epic and Challenge routes. All riders will receive a Route Pack. ‘Bikewrench’ will be at the start to help with any mechanical problems. All routes are on country roads and lanes and have been designed by experienced cyclists.

Enter at www.cogs-sportives.co.uk. Entries £5 extra on the day.