DARTS: Bruce Kennedy Memorial Shield

Rugby Friday Night Charity Darts League
The Bruce Kennedy Memorial Shield 2019, was hosted by Rugby Workers Club on Friday. The winners were Newboldys’ Dave Chambers and Rebecca Bowley, who beat Peter Moseley and Trina Gulliver of Crow Pie in a well contested final.
The Knock Out Cup Preliminary Round draw is: Loony Moonies v Shaz’s Booze Crew and Crown Avoners v Rugby Workers. Matches to be played tomorrow (March 29).
The new league season will start on April 12: Division A : Bar 8, Crow Pie, Loony Moonies, Newboldys, Shaz’s Booze Crew. Division B: Crown Avoners, Prince of Wales, Rugby Workers, Railway Club, The Webb.