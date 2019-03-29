DARTS: Bruce Kennedy Memorial Shield

Rugby Friday Night Charity Darts League

The Bruce Kennedy Memorial Shield 2019, was hosted by Rugby Workers Club on Friday. The winners were Newboldys’ Dave Chambers and Rebecca Bowley, who beat Peter Moseley and Trina Gulliver of Crow Pie in a well contested final.

Runners-up in the Bruce Kennedy Pairs Trina Gulliver and Peter Moseley of Crow Pie (centre) pictured with (from left) Sharon Noakes, Bruces son and daughter Luke and Faye and Gary Noakes

The Knock Out Cup Preliminary Round draw is: Loony Moonies v Shaz’s Booze Crew and Crown Avoners v Rugby Workers. Matches to be played tomorrow (March 29).

The new league season will start on April 12: Division A : Bar 8, Crow Pie, Loony Moonies, Newboldys, Shaz’s Booze Crew. Division B: Crown Avoners, Prince of Wales, Rugby Workers, Railway Club, The Webb.