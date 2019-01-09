DARTS: Doubles competition in memory of John Eccles raises over £6,000 for charity

'Eccy Knockout' to celebrate his life with family and friends

On the last bank holiday of 2018 a gentleman by the name of John Eccles passed away on his birthday, after a short battle with cancer.

Organiser Katen Mistry is presented with a set of signed darts by Kevin 'The Artist' Painter

In his memory Katen Mistry decided to do something positive and celebrate his life with family and friends.

He organised a doubles darts competition called the Eccy Knockout.

It wasn’t your standard darts competition where you could predict who was going to win or choose your pairs partner.

In the Eccy Knockout your pairs partner was picked at Random (FA Cup Style), in a Facebook Live.

Runners-up Dave Chambers and Jenny Carter, with Jack Carter and PDC star Prakash Jiwa

Pot A consisted of players who regularly played darts and in Pot B those aspiring to be in Pot A.

Alongside the darts event Katen organised 58 prizes including bottles of Champagne, and spirits, Phil Taylor shirt, glass decanters, crystal glasses, tickets to football, cricket, rugby, racing, round of golf, signed snooker cue, family tickets to the theatre, zoo, Severn Valley Railway, meals for two, Christmas hamper, signed darts, cuddly toy, jar of chocolates, ladies earrings, and various vouchers and he is very grateful to all who donated a prize.

The Indian Community Centre in Rugby allowed use of its facilities and gave a cash prize for the winners of the Eccy Knockout. A local firm Prestidge Events in Coventry also allowed use of its table and chair covers to decorate the venue.

Event organiser Katen said: “I wanted to create a positive lasting memory, at a sad time for a special friend; which would bring people together and raise money for John’s charity the Midlands Air Ambulance.”

Winners Chris Thomas and Chandubhai Mistry receiving their prizes from John Eccles' son and daughter John (jnr) and Joy

Tickets to play and enter the draw were £10 each and there were two auctioned items. A dartboard signed by some of the world’s greatest darts players including 2018 World Champ Rob Cross and a signed Coventry City Shirt from the 2017/18 side who were promoted from League 2.

All proceeds were added to the Just Giving page and £6,120 was raised (this includes £1,000 from HSBC UK, which will go straight to the Midlands Air Ambulance).

To make the day even more special PDC star Prakash Jiwa and Rugby darts talent Dave Chambers agreed to partner the grandchildren - Prakash with Jack Carter and Dave with Jenny Carter, who ended up being the runners-up.

They were beaten in the final by the winning pairing of Chris Thomas and Chandubhai Mistry.

Finalists in the Eccy Knockout - Jenny Carter, Chandubhai Mistry, Chris Thomas and Dave Chambers

Katen added: “I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the day be it they purchased a ticket, donated a prize, played or attended, served food, and helped set or clear up the venue to remember a gentleman that was Eccy – my doubles partner at the BSS (B Team) Indian Social Club, Rugby.”