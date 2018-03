30 pairs contest Bruce Kennedy Memorial Trophy hosted by Rugby Workers Club

The winners of the 2018 Friday Night Charity League were The Cobby Bs.

Successful players in the Friday Night Charity League's Bruce Kennedy Memorial Trophy

The league’s Bruce Kennedy Memorial Trophy winners were Martin Bowley and Janine Gough. Runners-up were Bob and Sally Reynolds .

Some 30 pairs contested this year’s event hosted by Rugby Workers Club.

Plate Winners were Joe Carlo and Tina May, with Gary Noakes and Mary Baker the runners-up.