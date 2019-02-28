DARTS: Friday Night Charity Darts League round-up

Cobby Cs retain their title in mini winter series

The Friday Night Charity Darts League, held a mini winter series which saw Cobby Cs win, retaining their title, with Loony Moonies hot on their heels.

Royal Mail staff, family and friends took part in the Tony Grimmett Trophy, a competition in the Friday Night Charity Darts League. Ryan Tapp retained the title he won last year and Matt Goss won the Plate trophy.

The Bruce Kennedy Mixed Pairs is the league’s opening event on Friday, March 22 at Rugby Workers Club.

This is an Open Event for Men and Women (Mixed Pairs Knock out).

The Tony Grimmett Trophy was played for on Saturday (February 23) at Rugby Workers Club.

Royal Mail Staff, family and friends took part. Ryan Tapp retained the trophy he won last year, presented by Bill Grimmett.

Matt Goss won the plate trophy.

A raffle was held on the night and raised a total of £176 to be presented to Myton Hospice Rugby Branch.

The Friday Night Charity Darts League is preparing for the summer league and welcomes new teams interested in joining.

It is a mixed darts league. Contact the secretary on (01788) 334262 for more information and entry forms. Closing date March 16.