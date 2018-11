Cheques presented to three good causes

The Friday Charity Darts League season came to a close with the presentation of cheques to their chosen local good causes. After fantastic support this year, the league was able to make a combined donation of £3,600.

Freddie's Wish charity, which supports those affected by child bereavement, also received �1,200 from the Friday league

Three charities, RoSA, Freddie’s Wish and Blood Bikes each received £1,200. Also the outgoing Chairman Bob Skinner was presented with a token of the league’s thanks for his work over the last four years from President Bob Gardner.

The league's cheque presentation to Blood Bikes, a charity which provides a free out of hours medical transportation service to the National Health Service.