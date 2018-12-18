DARTS: Two Rugby businsesses sponsoring ten-times world champion

Teams will have chance to test their skills against Trina Gulliver in league

Ten-times world darts champion Trina Gulliver has signed a sponsorship deal with two Rugby companies. BW9 Sports and The Crow Pie pub will be supporting her throughout next year.

And as a fantastic bonus for local players, many will have a chance to test their skills against Trina, as she is playing league darts for the Bilton Road pub.

BW9 Sports’ Wayne Niner said: “We are delighted and very proud to have captured the signature of not only the most successful female dart player ever, but also a local legend. We have been fans of Trina’s for years so it is great for us to to be associated with her. Ourselves and the Crow Pie have sponsored PDC players together and when the opportunity arose we both jumped at the chance to sign such a high profile and local player.”

Carl Malin, landlord of the Crow Pie said they are also extremely pleased to announce their partnership with Trina. “She has been crowned Golden Girl and boasts an MBE for her contribution to the sport, of which she is the first female dart player to be awarded the honour. We are immensely proud of her achievements and are excited to support her to more victories going forward.” He hopes darts fans will join them in January to watch Trina play in the BDO World Championship.

Having now moved back to her home town of Southam where she grew up, Trina is delighted to have two new sponsors on board. “I am looking forward to a very successful time with them and hope it will continue for years to come,” she said.

“I’m enjoying being back here, catching up with old friends and making new ones. Years ago I used to play in the Superleague in Rugby and it was one of my fellow county players, Wendy Adams who suggested the sponsorship.”

Trina, who now plays for Lincolnshire, is enjoying her darts as much as ever, which takes her all over the world, most recently to Italy and Prague.

“I’ve not had a bad year, been steady throughout and had a few pairs wins, but just can’t seem to get past the semi-finals in the singles lately,” she explained. “I’m putting in plenty of practice, so I’m sure that will soon change.”

Trina will be back in action in the new year trying to capture her 11th BDO World Championship title, which she last won in 2016, 15 years after becoming the inaugural winner in 2001. Her opening game at Lakeside, Frimley Green, is on Wednesday, January 9.

In the meantime, she will be on the other side of the television cameras, when she joins the Sky Sports team to commentate on the PDC World Championship at London’s Alexandra Palace, which starts today (Thursday).

“I’m looking forward to the experience of being part of the Sky Sports team for the first time this week,” she added. “And then to playing in my own world championships after that.”

Trina is grateful to her other local sponsors 3J Driveline, Kenilworth; Wigley Group, Stockton and Timson Jones Facilities, Northampton as well as global darts company Winmau.