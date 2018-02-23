DUATHLON: Corinne secures place in World and European Championships

Rugby triathlete top in age group and fifth overall in Angling Water Standard Duathlon

Rugby’s Corinne Moss, raced at the Anglian Water Standard Duathlon made up of a 10km run, 40km bike and 5km run through the Cambridgeshire countryside in freezing, foggy conditions. Corinne, a member of the Midlands-based Do3 Triathlon Club, won her age group category and was the fifth female over the line in a time of 2hrs 15.

Cycling in the Anglian Water Standard Duathlon

Her success at the event has secured her qualification at 2018’s World Duathlon Championships and also 2019’s European Duathlon Championships.

Moss, winner of Stratford District Council’s 2018 Senior Sports Person Award said: “It’s already been quite a start to the season for me personally and having successfully secured my space at 2018’s World Duathlon Championships and for 2019’s European Duathlon Championships I am utterly delighted.

“My thanks of course go to my coach Dave Knight for getting me race ready and to my sponsors; Cycle Studio, Everyone Active and Shire Physio who help me so graciously.”