GAELIC FOOTBALL: Big game for Gaels on Sunday with final replay

Rugby take on St Finbarrs again after earning late draw last time

Rugby Gaels v St Finbarrs GAA (Coventry)

Sunday, September 23 - 1pm Throw in at Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham

Warwickshire Intermediate Division 3 Championship Final Replay Preview

The Rugby Gaels will once again lock horns with St Finbarrs of Coventry this weekend in the replay of the Warwickshire County Final Division 3. The game will take place in Pairc na hÉireann, Birmingham BD92 0DB, with a 1pm throw in, writes Andy Moore.

The first encounter was tight and tense. The Gaels fought from three points and a man down in injury-time to force a draw.

We asked centre half back Mike Cremin and full forward Ryan Ward for their thoughts at full time on the Gaels’ historic debut in a county final.

Mike Cremin said: “It was mixed thoughts. I was disappointed in how we played but relieved that we had another bite at the cherry.”

Ryan Ward also felt relief and added: “It was a Jekyll and Hyde performance from us. We didn’t really perform but we have lots of big characters on the team who grabbed the game by the scruff off the neck and turned it around. I’ve immense pride in all the players who never know when they are beaten.”

Looking forward to Sunday what do the Gaels have to do to claim their first county title?

Cremin said: “We need to do the simple things well, just like we have done all year, which is what got us into this position.”

Ward reasoned: “I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel, but we need to cut out the mistakes and show more discipline. Finbarrs are a good side and I am expecting another close game. The midfield battle will be critical. I know all the players are looking forward to it and we should be confident that we can go out and get a result.”

He added: “Hopefully the supporters will come out in numbers like they have done all year, and we can celebrate with them back in Quigley’s with the cup on Sunday evening.”