GAELIC FOOTBALL: First Championship final for Gaels in 20 years

Big game in Birmingham in September

Warwickshire Intermediate Division 3 Championship

The Rugby Gaels are into the final of the Intermediate Championship, after O’Rahillys of Corby were unable to field a team on Sunday.

The final will take place on Sunday, September 9 in Pairc na hÉireann, Birmingham.

The opposition is still to be decided following the draw between Sons of Erin (Northampton) and St Finbarrs (Coventry) in the other semi-final.

Andy Moore put a few questions to Rugby Gaels captain Lewis Fairgrieves for his reaction.

Lewis said:“It feels great to be in a championship final. It’s a big time for the club, reaching their first one in 20 years, and I’m absolutely buzzing”

And is there a chance the occasion might get to the Gaels?

“Don’t get me wrong, me and the lads will be nervous but I’m sure we will do what we have to in order to get the victory and bring the silverware home!” he said.

Rugby are unbeaten this year in all competitive matches. What in your opinion has been the reasons for this unprecedented success?

“It has a lot to do with the lads’ heart, grit and determination.

“I believe it has a lot to do with our manager Paul McGrath playing the right tactics at the right time.

“Mick Treacy, our previous manager, has got us playing to this high standard that no one can compete with.”

The Warwickshire outfit play their last home game in Newbold RFC against Sons of Erin this Sunday in the John F Kennedy Cup. What are you expecting?

“It will be a tough game, they have been our toughest opponents.

“This year we have played them twice, beating them once and the other was a hard fought draw, but I truly believe if the lads turn up and win their individual battles we will come out victorious.”

Rugby Gaels have underage training on Tuesday evening from 7pm-8pm at Newbold Rugby Club, Parkfield Road.

The training session is for ages 13s to 18s, for boys and girls.