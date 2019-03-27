GAELIC FOOTBALL: Winning start to the season for Rugby Gaels

Hard fought victory in Páirc na hÉireann against St Brendan’s second team

Warwickshire Intermediate League Division 3

St Brendan’s B (Birmingham) 1-05 (8 points)

Rugby Gaels 1-08 (11 points)

The Rugby Gaels started their 2019 season with a hard fought victory in Páirc na hÉireann against St Brendan’s second team on Sunday. The Gaels elected to play into the wind in the first half and opened the scoring with a trademark Conor Shaw solo run and shot for a point. Both sides showed their rustiness in the opening quarter but it was Connor Shaw again who added to Rugby’s lead with another point. St Brendan’s had territory due to the wind but the half back line of Pat O’Grady on debut, Mike Cremin and Steve Clarke kept them to a single point for all their efforts. Alex Baalham Donaldson restored the two point lead, following nice work from James Treacy. Rugby were dealt a huge blow when midfielder Pat O’Brien was shown a black card following a trip on a goal bound St Brendan’s forward. This meant that Pat was sent off but could be replaced by another player. The Birmingham side reduced the arrears to one before Connor Shaw added his third point of the half. At half time the Gaels lead by 4 points to 2.

Playing with the wind in the second half, the Warwickshire outfit started the brighter, with midfielder Ruairí O’Brien and Captain Ryan Ward leading the way. Alex Baalham Donaldson added his second point to extend the Rugby’s lead to three points. The game was turned on its head when a speculative St Brendan’s shot took a wicked bounce off the pitch and flew into the net over the unfortunate Jordan Gold. The Gaels responded well to this set back with a period of possession. This was rewarded when a diagonal ball by Alex Baalham Donaldson deceived both the Full Back and Keeper, allowing Full Forward Andy Moore to dive in at the back post to punch the ball into the net to restore Rugby’s three point lead. Shortly after, substitute Ed Claydon was fouled allowing Mike Cremin to extend the lead to four points from the resulting free. St Brendan’s rallied and put the Gaels defence under pressure. The full back line of Joe O’Brien, Kieran Biggins and Michael O’Meara was equal to the danger. On the odd occasion when St Brendan’s got through Jordan Gold was on hand to deny them with a couple of smart saves. When the excellent Freddie Stephenson was fouled, Alex Baalham Donaldson added the point to maintain the lead. Connor Shaw had the final say with a run and shot over the bar from forty yards out while under pressure. At full time manager Paul McGrath was a very happy man given the effort put in by his team.

Rugby Gaels Scorers

Conor Shaw 0-4

Andy Moore 1-0

Alex Baalham Donaldson 0-3

Mike Cremin 0-1