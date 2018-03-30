GIRLS GOLF ROCKS: Try golf with free session just for girls

Rugby Golf Club’s session is at Leam Valley Golf Centre on Sunday, April 8

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to have a go at golf, but not known where or how to get involved- this could be your perfect chance!

Girls Golf Rocks is coming to Leam Valley Golf Centre on Sunday, April 8.

Offering free girls’ taster sessions, Girls Golf Rocks encourages girls to learn and play golf in a fun and friendly way.

It’s for girls aged 5-18 and the scheme is running in 21 counties across England, offering free opportunities to have a go at golf, with girls-only coaching courses and the chance to get out and play.

The Leam Valley taster session will be from 10am to 12noon on Sunday, April 8. The golf centre is in Southam Road, Kites Hardwick, CV23 8AA.

Organisers say it’s a great way to find out if golf is the game for you.

You’ll get together with other beginner girls to relax and play fun games.

PGA professional coaches will lead the activities and Girls Golf Rocks Ambassadors from county girls’ squads will be on hand to help and encourage you.

Any equipment you need will be provided.

You’ll also have plenty of time to chat and make new friends over refreshments.

You can wear what you like as long as it’s comfortable and keeps you warm. Trainers are fine for footwear.

If you enjoy yourself then you can go on to sign up for girls-only group coaching.

At the beginner coaching groups you’ll join a group of other girls and learn the basics during five weekly, one-hour sessions.

You’ll also have the chance to get out on the golf course and play in a team alongside the Girls Golf Rocks Ambassadors.

Coaching courses start from as little as £14.

After five weeks you’ll be fitted for a free US Kids 7 iron to help you continue to play golf.

To find out more and book your place, please contact David on 07939 452043 or davidquinn1971@gmail.com.