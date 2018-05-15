GOLF: Abi wins Warwickshire title at first attempt

Victory in play-off after two days of competition

After two gruelling days of golf and a thrilling final between Abigail Mortimer-Lane from Rugby GC and Charlotte Priddle from Moor Hall GC, Abi emerged as the Warwickshire Ladies County Champion.

The competition took place at Ladbrook Park GC. Despite the awful weather conditions, greens staff pulled out all the stops too make sure the course was in excellent condition.

With very fast but true greens, it was still quite hard on the players with the course being so wet after the amount of rain that had recently fallen.

Playing in all four matches over the two days, Abi had shown true grit and determination, scoring a level par round in the last 16, followed by a close match in the quarter finals, which she won on the 18th hole.

On the second day, she faced the defending champion Liz Haycock and again, held a four-foot putt on the 18th to go through to the final.

The sun shone as the two players went out for their final round.

Little did they know, after 18 holes they would be all square and a play-off required. However, after not being down the whole match, Abi put her second shot, on the 20th hole, just three feet from the pin for birdie, to win the match.

A great win for Abi, her first appearance and her first Championship win!