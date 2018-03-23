GOLF: Captain presents cheque to Alzheimer’s charity after year of fundraising

All welcome at Rugby Golf Club’s open day on April 14

Paul Martin receives a cheque towards clubhouse projects at Rugby Golf Club from last year's captain Mike Klodzinski

Golfers raised a total of £6,015.87 towards 2017 Club Captain Mike Klodzinski’s nominated charities.

He is grateful to all the members from all sections as well as non-members who supported his captain’s year charity fund raising events.

The nominated charities were the Alzheimer’s Society and Rugby Golf Club.

Receiving the cheque for £4,541.11 the Alzheimer’s Society, co-ordinator Lisa Courtney thanked the members for the great effort made to a great cause.

Mike would like to give special thanks to Steve Hamp and his wife Carol who made a 1,200 mile bike ride journey from Lands’ End to John O Groats totally unsupported - and to the Chris Moran Charity Day who also supported the charity.

The £1,474.76 for the golf club, presented to Paul Martin, will be support a little job to the bar area which Mike started whilst House Director and £1,000 going to the club’s next project of renovating the Fairway Lounge.

Open day

Rugby Golf Club are holding a free of charge open day on Saturday, April 14. Registration is from 9.30am at the Clifton Road clubhouse followed by an introduction and taster sessions. Everyone is welcome, any age, any playing standard.

The club are especially keen to welcome youngsters from the age of 5 to 95 years of age with zero experience to regular golfers.

Groups welcome, singles, male/female in fact the more the better. Fancy an 18-hole playing experience or just nine holes on the blue tee introduction course?

For more Information and pre-registration, call Dave on 01788 575134 or Adrian 07703 535556 or visit the website:www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk.