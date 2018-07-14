GOLF: Captain’s Day competitions at Rugby Golf Club

First ever individual win for Hilary

Rugby Golf Club held their Lady Captain’s day last Wednesday and Club Captain’s day on Saturday.

Club captain Karl Walker (right) presents the trophy to winner George Reid

Lady Captain’s Day saw 35 ladies competing. Hilary Stemp won the competition - her first ever individual win. Second was Deb Harrad with 40pts and 3rd Helen Fleming also with 40pts.

Nearly 100 golfers from the gents, ladies and junior sections competed for the Captain’s Day competitions.

Played under exceptionally warm weather conditions on a challenging course, George Reid came home with a 43 points to take first place. George was closely followed by Simon Wagg in second place with 40pts and Barry Pegler in third, also with 40 points.

In the Ladies competition’ Robyn Crighton won with 42 points, four points ahead of Sue Jones in second place and six points ahead of Caroline Brown in third. Harry Ridley won the Juniors section competition with 36 points.

The club's new irrigation system was officially switched on by Club Captain Karl Walker

With considerable fund raising by members, the club has invested just under £150K in a new irrigation system. Captain Karl Walker switched on the system and treated those gathered to a watering of the 18th hole.