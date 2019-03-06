GOLF: Captains' drive-in at Rugby Golf Club

Event raises over £100 towards this year's chosen charities

The annual Captains’ drive-in took place at Rugby Golf Club on Sunday (March 3) in fairly wet and windy conditions. The Past Lady Captain, Judith Pegler had taken her drive on another day. She hit a distance of 170 yards. On the day, Lady Captain, Linda Long, hit a wayward drive of 20 yards, which finished in the bunker on our 18th hole, while Lady Vice Captain, Sue Tura, hit a drive of 163 yards. Past Club Captain, Karl Walker, hit a drive of 177 yards, with Club Captain, Camillus McCarron hit 168 yards. The Club’s Vice Captain is Dale Marson who hit a tremendous drive of 285 yards, longer than our Club Professional, Dave Quinn, who hit 276 yards.

Out-going captain Judith Pegler hands over the cheque to Fiona Palmer (Apologies for the poor quality of the image)

The photograph shows (from left to right) Dave Quinn, Karl Walker, Dale Marson, Camillus McCarron, (Club Captain), Linda Long ( Lady Captain), Sue Tura and Paul Martin, (Club President.)

This event is all in fun to start the year off for the new captains and the money raised from the 'book' on guessing the distances driven totalled £104, which is split between the two captains for their chosen charities in 2019. The Club Captain’s charity this year is The Bradby Club and the Lady Captain’s charity is Rugby Dementia Support.

On Wednesday, February 20, the out-going Lady Captain, Judith Pegler, presented her cheque to her chosen charity for her year of office. Over the preceding 12 months, the Ladies’ Section had raised £1,910 for MIND Coventry and Warwickshire and the photograph shows Judith handing over the cheque to Fiona Palmer, Manager of the Rugby Wellbeing Hub. Fiona expressed her thanks for the donation and talked about how the money would be spent. Some would be spent to provide ongoing funds to purchase gardening resources to maintain the Rugby Edible Gardening Project. This project, which started in 2015, has kept going through donations and has been shown to benefit clients of the Hub with their mental health and wellbeing. In addition, the Rugby Wellbeing Hub is keen to organise a trip to the Black Country Museum and some of the money donated will help to subsidise the costs for this.