GOLF: Champion of Champions competitions in memory of Peter Reynolds

Rugby Golf Club

Last Sunday saw the rearranged annual Peter Reynolds Champion of Champions competition at Rugby Golf Club.

Although forecast bad weather threatened to play its part again and therefore limited the number of competitors- the sun shone and the competition was played in superb weather conditions.

Players compete for two trophies, both in memory of Rugby Golf Club member Peter Reynolds.

The first ‘Champion of Champions 2’ is open to all members and is played as a Stableford competition.

This year the winner with 40 points was Michael Walshe, closely followed by Steve Walton and Nick Flower with 39 points.

The second trophy is played as a medal format and is reserved for 2017 major winners. Although the field is limited, competition to become the overall Champion of Champions is fierce.

This year saw Richard Orman finish ahead of the rest with a net score of 66, followed by Richard Wlodarczyk in second and Gareth Williams in third, both with net scores of 67.

Looking to get into golf? Rugby Golf Club has membership for all levels of ability, call Adrian Evans on (01788) 542306 or email membership@rugbygolfclub.co.uk