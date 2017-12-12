GOLF: Children enjoy Christmas party at Rugby Golf Club

Fifth annual event the best supported yet

Rugby Golf Club welcomed nearly 60 children and their parents to the annual Christmas party last Sunday. The event, in its fifth year, was the best supported yet.

Entertainment was provided by Mr Oddsocks, with the children enjoying Christmas crackers, party food and soft drinks. The culmination was the arrival of Father Christmas on his suitably festooned sleigh, with bell, flashing lights and tinsel. Each child received a festive card and present. As Santa arrived and departed a series of sky rockets were set off.

Thanks to all the willing helpers, staff and organisers for their dedication and commitment to making the party another brilliant success.

The wonderful atmosphere of the event was a tribute to the club’s values in working with juniors. The club continues to believe in creating opportunities for children of all ages to ‘get into golf’ and recently announced free membership to children who have parents or grandparents that are already members. There are further incentives available for any children without the benefit of family member at the club. Parents interested in their children joining the club should contact Hazel Oag, membership director on (01788) 542306.

An open day will soon be announced but in the meantime the club is offering adult ‘winter warmer membership’ (until March 31) for £200, again, please call Hazel as there is a further incentive to join.