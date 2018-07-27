GOLF: Clubs continue tradition started many years ago by two sisters

Rugby retain Turner Cup in annual competition with Harlestone

On Friday Rugby GC hosted the Turner Cup, a foursomes matchplay competiton held annually between Rugby and Harlestone Golf Clubs and started many years ago by two Turner sisters, one playing for Rugby and the other Harlestone.

There were some hard fought matches, but in the end the result was a 3-3 draw, which meant Rugby retained the cup.

Other results from last week’s competitions:

Seniors’ Extra Stableford: 1st A Leech 39 pts, 2nd J Cole 39 pts, 3rd M Guest 38pts

Ladies Vets Cup: 1st L Traherne-Martin 40 pts, 2nd C O’Neil 40pts, 3rd S Brazier 39pts.

Ladies Skermer Salver: 1st J Garratt 42 pts, 2nd L Ollivant 40 pts , 3rd H Fleming 38pts.

Jim Beaumont Mixed Trophy: 1st P Turrell & L Long 46pts, 2nd B Pegler & J Pegler 45 pts, 3rd K Sargent & R Crighton 42pts.

Men’s Bogey Cup: 1st K Unwin +10, 21nd T Seagers +7, 3rd W Foster +5.