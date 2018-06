Rugby Golf Club

Rugby Golf Club Mixed Section held the Spring Bank Holiday competition on Sunday, one of its annual Trophy competitions.

Some 14 pairs took part this year in the Stableford draw for partners event. The winners for 2018 were the pairing of Simon Daysh and Linda Ollivant with a score of 42 points.

In second place with 39 points were Phil Turrell & Judith Pegler beating Brian Jacks and Julie Broom on countback also with 39 points.