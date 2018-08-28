GOLF: England win Rugby Golf Club’s home internationals

The week’s round-up from Clifton Road

Every year the sections of Rugby Golf Club play in ‘home internationals’. Players represent the nations of the UK and Ireland. It’s a friendly, social event. This year’s England Captain, Sarah Plant, is pictured with the coveted trophy, with her winning team (from left): Deb Harrad, Jean Lewin, Sandra Brazier, Sue Jones, Marie Ward and Anne Hawkins.

On Sunday (August 19) 85 players contested the Victory Trophy. In the end four players were involved in a tie on 63pts: Adam White, Gary Townsend, John Amer and Harry Ridley. They will play off for the trophy on another day soon.

The August School holidays see weekly Junior Competitions. Last Tuesday a stableford was won by Finlay Hamill with 42pts from Ellie Wilson with 39pts and Todd Lienau 38.

The midweek Extra Stablefords and Medals are now open to both men and women. Also last Tueday, the result was: 1st Bob James 44pts, 2nd Adam White 42pts and 3rd Abi Mortimer Lane 39pts.