GOLF: Everyone welcome at Free Open Day at Rugby Golf Club

Beginners to experienced golfers all invited on Saturday, April 14

Rugby Golf Club are holding an Open day on Saturday, April 14 at their Clifton Road course.

The event will run throughout the day from 9.30am culminating at 5pm with an indoor barbecue and fun putting games.

Later in the day there will be tips for all from Head Professional Dave Quinn, ably supported by Lauren Taylor, a Ladies’ European Tour professional, Hayley Noel of Golf England and Jess McGhee, newly elected Warwickshire Girls’ Captain.

Junior taster sessions will run until 11.30am and parents are welcome to attend.

The adult sessions from 12noon offer an introduction to golf (12.30-2pm) followed by a putting clinic (2pm-3.30pm) and short game clinic (3.30pm-4.30pm).

The sessions are for one and all, whether you are a beginner with absolutely no experience, through to the experienced golfer looking to try a different local course.

For beginners equipment will be provided. The coaching will be run by fully qualified staff, all DBS qualified.

Non-golfers just interested to see the workings of a modern-day golf club are also welcome. They say you never know you might like to try putting or a little chipping! A welcome pack will be given to all attendees explaining the day’s programme.

For those wishing to play golf a two-hour window between 11am and 1pm will be available to tee off with friends or the club will provide a buddy golfer to play with.

It is most important that you pre-register before the day either by contacting Head Professional David Quinn on 07939 452043 or davidquinn1971@gmail.com or Adrian Evans on 07703 535556. There’s lots more information on the club website: www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk where you should follow the prompt to register.