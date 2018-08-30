GOLF: Everyone welcome at Rugby Golf Club’s Open Day on September 8

Beginners’ taster sessions and chance for experienced players to try course

Rugby Golf Club are holding an Open Day on Saturday, September 8 at their Clifton Road Course.

England captain Sarah Plant with the winning team - Deb Harrad, Jean Lewin, Sandra Brazier, Sue Jones, Marie Ward and Anne Hawkins

The event will run throughout the day starting at 9.30am culminating at 5pm with complimentary food for participants. The day starts with Junior taster sessions followed by Adult sessions.

The sessions are for one and all, whether you are a beginner with absolutely no experience, through to the experienced golfer looking to try a different local course. We also welcome non-golfers that are just interested to see the workings of a modern-day golf club. You never know you might like to try putting or a little chipping.

The coaching is going to be run by fully qualified staff, all are Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) qualified. Parents are asked to let the club know of any concerns their child might have.

For more information please go to www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk

A welcome pack will be given to all attendees explaining the day’s programme. For beginners equipment will be provided.

For those wishing to play golf a two-hour window between 11am and 1pm will be available for you to tee off with friends or the club will provide a buddy golfer to play with.

It is most important that you pre-register before the day either by contacting David Quinn, Head Professional or Adrian Evans on 07703 535556 or visit www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk where you should follow the prompt.

Competition results

Every year the sections of RGC play in ‘home internationals’. Players represent the nations of the UK and Ireland. It’s a friendly, social event. This year’s England, captained by Sarah Plant, with Deb Harrad, Jean Lewin, Sandra Brazier, Sue Jones, Marie Ward and Anne Hawkins lifted the trophy.

On Sunday (August 19) 85 players contested the Victory Trophy.

In the end four players were involved in a tie on 63pts: Adam White, Gary Townsend, John Amer and Harry Ridley. They will play off for the trophy on another day soon.

The August School holidays see weekly Junior Competitions. Last Tuesday a stableford was won by Finlay Hamill with 42 pts from Ellie Wilson with 39pts and Todd Lienau 38.

The midweek Extra Stablefords and Medals are now open to both men and women. Also last Tueday, the result was: 1st Bob James 44pts, 2nd Adam White 42pts and 3rd Abi Mortimer-Lane 39pts.

The August Bank Holiday Mixed 4 ball better ball competition was held on Sunday, with a win for 1st Abigail Mortimer-Lane (5) & Jamie Snowdon (14) 46pts, second were Alan Jones (15) & Susan Jones (8) on 44pts on back 9 from third Barry Pegler (13) & Judith Pegler (8) 44pts.