GOLF: Festival Week hole-in-one at Rugby Golf Club

Glorious weather for competitions at Clifton Road course

Rugby Golf Club

Lady captain Judith Pegler presents the Mixed Open Alliance trophy to Sue Graham and Roland Slassor, members of the winning team

The first week of June was Rugby Golf Club’s Festival Week. The club was blessed by glorious weather and excellent golfing competitions. Various Open competitions were held.

Ken Clark Invitation Open - Sunday 3 June

Some 38 pairs took part in the competition named in memory of a past Club Secretary, Captain, President and well- known local headteacher of Binley Woods Middle School.

The winning pair was Gareth Williams of Rugby and his partner John Duguid of Kenilworth with 48 points. Gareth had a hole in one on the par-3 fifth hole, his first in his golfing career. In second place were Robert Rankine of Rugby and Scott Hoare of Whitefields with 45 points.

Junior Open champion Harry Ridley receives the trophy from club captain Karl Walker

The photo shows Gareth Williams with the Club Captain, Karl Walker, and Joy Clark, who presented the Trophy.

Mixed Alliance- Monday, June 4

The winning team were Roland Slassor, Jeff Cole, Sue Graham and Pam Bond from Rugby with 83 Stableford points. In 2nd place were visitors David and Susan Kosniowski, playing with Andy and Jayne Hales, all from Oakridge Golf Club

The photograph shows the Lady Captain, Judith Pegler, presenting the Trophy to two members of the winning team, Sue Graham and Roland Slassor.

Super Seniors winner Keith Oag is presented with the trophy by seniors captain Gordon Coulthard

Seniors Invitation Team Trophy- Thursday, June 6

Only visiting teams compete for this trophy. 208 pts won the trophy for the team from Atherstone GC. In 2nd place came Helidon Lakes GC.

Rugby Junior Open- Sunday, June 10

The Rugby Junior Open was won by Harry Ridley with a nett score of 61 ptts from Todd Lienau, 62pts

The photograph shows Club Captain, Karl Walker presenting the trophy to Harry Ridley

Wednesday, June 13

The Super Seniors is a an annually awarded trophy for all players aged 75 & over. It is played over nine holes.

The winner was Keith Oag 20 pts from Lawrie Gilon 19pts

Photo shows Keith Oag (left) being presented with his trophy by Seniors Captain Gordon Coulthard

Sunday, June 13

The Monthly Medal was won by Clive Brown (67-6-61) from Bert Ward (90-28-62) and Bob James (82-18-64)