GOLF: First ever Avon Trophy win for Whitefields

Thurlaston club overturn three-point deficit after first leg for home victory

An outstanding performance by the Whitefields Golf Club's Avon league team saw them win the Avon Trophy, which is played over two legs home and away, from Rugby Golf Club. Trailing from being 4.5 to 1.5 down after the first leg away they came back strongly to win 5 to 1 at home and win the trophy by 6.5 to 5.5. Congratulations to Gary Burdett, the Whitefields captain, and his valiant team for winning the trophy for the very first time. The match was played in great spirit by both teams and Gary offers commiserations to Rugby Golf club after their impressive run to get to the final.

The Men’s March medal was won by David Marsden on a net 66 from Simon Pearson on net 67 and Ian Cable on net 71.

The Whitefields Avon League team (from left): Greg McBain, Andy Duke, Paul Wilcox, Captain Gary Burdett, Alan Prentice, Mark Ritchie, Richard Hadley, Paul Riches, Andy Gall, Pete McKintosh, Zak Smith and Ritchie Gray