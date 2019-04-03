GOLF: Free open day at Rugby Golf Club

Register for coaching or to try the course

Rugby Golf Club are holding a ‘Free of Charge Open Day’ on Saturday, April 13.

The event is for everyone from beginners to regular golfers. All details are on the club website, www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk. Please complete the submission form and click send, or call Dave Quinn, Head Professional (01788) 575134 or Adrian Evans 07703 535556.

Coaching will be with PGA professionals Dave Quinn and Zoe North. Registration is at the Clifton Road clubhouse, 9/10am and 11.30am/12.30pm, with complimentary coffee or tea available.

The coaching starts immediately afterwards at the practice area, with a junior session followed by an academy clinic for adults. Coaching will be aimed at students who have not had access to the game.

The sessions involve chipping, putting, and if time permits, a couple of playing holes

Golf Participation registration is 11.30am/12.30pm for people with limited or advanced knowledge of golf. It’s a chance to play the course and enjoy the social side.