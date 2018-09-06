GOLF: Free taster sessions at Rugby Golf Club’s Open Day on Saturday

All ages and abilities welcome, with chance for experienced players to try the course

Rugby Golf Club are holding an Open Day on Saturday, September 8 at their Clifton Road course.

The event will run throughout the day starting at 9.30am culminating at 5pm with complimentary food for participants. The day starts with Junior taster sessions followed by Adult sessions.

The sessions are for one and all, whether you are a beginner with absolutely no experience, through to the experienced golfer looking to try a different local course. We also welcome non-golfers that are just interested to see the workings of a modern-day golf club. You never know you might like to try putting or a little chipping.

The coaching is going to be run by fully qualified staff, all are Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) qualified. Parents are asked to let the club know of any concerns their child might have.

For more information please go to www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk

A welcome pack will be given to all attendees explaining the day’s programme. For beginners equipment will be provided.

For those wishing to play golf a two-hour window between 11am and 1pm will be available for you to tee off with friends or the club will provide a buddy golfer to play with.

It is most important that you pre-register before the day either by contacting David Quinn, Head Professional or Adrian Evans on 07703 535556 or visit www.rugbygolfclub.co.uk where you should follow the prompt.