GOLF: Fundraising golfers help charity to support local family carers

Rugby Golf Club

Pictured are: Penny Collard MBE, CEO Carers Trust H of E, Anne Hawkins, 2017-8 RGC Ladies’ Captain, and Sarah Roscoe, Carers Trust Rugby Branch.

This week, the Carers Trust Heart of England charity was delighted to receive a donation of £1,447 from the Rugby Golf Club Ladies’ Section.

This charity was chosen by the 2017-18 Ladies’ Captain, Anne Hawkins, and throughout her year of office the RGC Ladies have generously supported a number of fund-raising initiatives on its behalf.

It was their specific wish that money raised should be used to help Rugby-based carers and, at the presentation Penny Collard MBE spoke about a particular young ‘local lad’ and his family who would now receive some much-needed support, thanks to the RGC Ladies’ donation.